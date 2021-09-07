As the Cash-for-Honors scandal reaches the police, Prince Charles denies any knowledge of it.

Prince Charles has denied knowing about allegations that a close adviser promised to help a Saudi tycoon get a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for charitable donations.

The Prince of Wales and the CEO of his charity, The Prince’s Foundation, were both reported to the police yesterday. Officers are presently evaluating the information that has been submitted.

It follows reports in The Sunday Times and The Mail on Sunday that Michael Fawcett promised to help a Saudi tycoon obtain a knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for payments to Charles’ charities.

“The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the purported offer of honors or British citizenship in exchange for a donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation already underway by The Prince’s Foundation,” according to a statement from Clarence House.

The Prince’s Foundation initiated its own probe into the issue, prompting Fawcett to resign over the weekend.

However, Norman Baker, a former UK government minister, had filed a police report by Sunday.

Republic, an anti-monarchy movement group, issued their own police report on Monday, claiming on Twitter that they had named both Charles and Fawcett in their charges.

“I have just reported Prince Charles and Michael Fawcett to the police on suspicion of breaking the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925,” CEO Graham Smith wrote.

“It is unclear how Fawcett could personally obtain an award without the prince’s direct involvement, or how this arrangement could be established without the prince being aware of what was being promised,” he continued.

“Perhaps there is a reasonable explanation for everything, but the information shown in the press over the weekend raises serious doubts about the Prince’s and his allies’ actions.

“I have faith in the Metropolitan Police to do the right thing, but I have stated in my report that this must be given appropriate consideration without fear or favor, and that the status, position, or rank of those involved must have no bearing on any investigation decision.”

“The Met can confirm that we have received a letter about this situation and police are presently evaluating this information,” a representative for the Metropolitan Police said.

When journalists approached Fawcett outside his home yesterday, he declined to respond.

