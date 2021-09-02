As the Caldor Fire rages through California, a video shows a bear fleeing the flames.

On Tuesday, the terrified animal was seen dashing along the perimeter of a fence in El Dorado County, ostensibly in an attempt to flee the approaching fire.

“On Tuesday, this bear was spotted rushing away from wildfire flames in California’s El Dorado County,” CBS 58 News tweeted with a 28-second video.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Caldor fire has been blazing throughout El Dorado County for nearly three weeks, damaging more than 200,000 acres of land and endangering thousands of houses (Cal Fire).

September 1, 2021 — CBS 58 News (@CBS58)

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in Alpine County, El Dorado County, and the communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe due to evacuation orders.

Residents aren’t the only ones who have left; many animals caught in the blaze have also been seen fleeing the impacted areas.

“Firefighters discovered an injured black bear after the Caldor fire burnt behind a neighborhood in Meyers,” photojournalist Bront Wittpenn tweeted Wednesday alongside photographs of the bear. “Despite having its paws scorched, the bear was able to move behind a house using its forearms. Firefighters contacted animal control to inquire about the bear and its injuries.”

“On my way out of Lake Tahoe, I came across a bear. I’m not a bear specialist, but I have a feeling these animals are in a lot of pain. “I wish there was more we could do for them,” said NBC Bay Area reporter Melissa Colorado, who shared a video of the incident. She added, “I left some water out and here’s hoping the Bear Face finds it.”

