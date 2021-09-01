As the Caldor Fire nears Lake Tahoe, casinos are exempt from evacuation orders.

As the Caldor Fire burns closer to Lake Tahoe, casinos have been exempted from evacuation orders in sections of Douglas County, Nevada.

The Lake Tahoe area is known for its outdoor activities in California and gambling at major casinos in Nevada, but the fire has forced many people to stay away or flee the area entirely. Only a few people remained at the Montbleu Resort, Casino, and Spa on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, casino hotels are lodging evacuees, fire men, and other emergency personnel. The city’s four main hotels— Harrah’s, Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino, the Hard Rock, and the Montbleu Resort—have a total of more than 2,200 hotel rooms.

Even yet, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak encouraged citizens to be prepared, saying there is no way of knowing when evacuations may take place. At a press conference in Carson City, roughly 20 miles distant from the fire, the governor remarked that ash was raining on him.

Sisolak added, “I’m standing here and I’m getting ash particulates all over my jacket.” “This is a severe situation, people.”

Extremely low humidity, dry gasoline, and winds up to 30 mph, according to the National Meteorological Service, are all possible weather conditions through Wednesday (48 kph).

“Those winds caused what’s known as an active crown fire run, when the fire literally moves from treetop to treetop,” said to Stephen Vollmer, a fire behavior analyst for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

He claimed that embers were being flung up to a mile ahead of the fire, producing fresh ignition points, especially in regions of the deep forest that hadn’t burnt since 1940 or before.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Henry Herrera told KGO-TV that the fire was 3 miles (5 kilometers) outside of South Lake Tahoe by Tuesday afternoon.

A day earlier, some 22,000 inhabitants clogged the city’s main thoroughfare for hours after being asked to evacuate as the fire spread.

Only a few residents ignored the evacuation order issued on Monday, according to city officials in South Lake Tahoe. On Tuesday, though, practically everyone was concerned about what the fire would do next.

While anchored on their sailboat in Ventura Harbor, Tom O'Connell and his wife, Linda, awaited the destiny of their home. They've had the two-bedroom apartment for a long time.