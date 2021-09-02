As the Caldor Fire approaches, the Lake Tahoe Ski Resort is using snow machines to spray buildings and grounds.

On Wednesday, the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn through the Sierra Nevada region, with firefighters attempting to limit the blaze by boat, which is now threatening 33,000 homes and structures near Echo Lake.

Heavenly Mountain, Lake Tahoe’s main ski resort, is now a staging place for firefighters. Snow machines, which would have been employed for summer enjoyment at the time, were also deployed by the resort to put out the fires.

According to authorities, the fire was advancing northeast toward the California-Nevada border three miles south of South Lake Tahoe, which has been evacuated of residents and tourists.

“We lost the winds aloft,” said Jim Dudley, an incident meteorologist. “Today is an excellent day for not having strong winds up on the ridges. What we’ll get are “terrain-driven winds,” which occur when the sun heats the earth.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Thursday, better weather aided the battle against a massive California forest fire that is threatening homes near Lake Tahoe, but commanders advised firefighters to be vigilant in the face of looming risks.

Strong winds that had driven the Caldor Fire east over high elevations of the Sierra Nevada for days had died down, but very isolated gusts were still possible, and the forest remained extremely dry despite somewhat improved humidity levels, officials warned during a morning briefing.

Early Thursday, the Caldor Fire had burned over 328 square miles and was 25% contained. Its northeast tip was at the California-Nevada state line, south of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Firefighters from all around the country were battling the blaze, which was only 23% contained after burning at least 700 homes and other structures since it started on August 14.

Over the last 30 years, climate change has made the West considerably warmer and drier, and scientists expect that weather will get more intense and wildfires will become more common, devastating, and unpredictable.

Crews sought to keep flames away from urban areas, where houses are close together and where shopping malls, hotels, and other structures would add to the fire’s fuel supply.

South Lake Tahoe is almost desolate at a time when it would regularly be crowded due to thick smoke. This is a condensed version of the information.