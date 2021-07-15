As the burglars exit the supermarket empty handed, a safe is discovered in the street.

After three males attempted to break into a supermarket in the early hours of today, a safe was discovered outside.

At before 4.50 a.m., police were called to Farm Foods on Lord Street in Southport.

The three men are thought to have driven away towards the fire station.

Nothing was taken, however a safe was discovered nearby, as well as a suspected stolen white BMW in Sandbrook Way.

At the scene, forensic, CCTV, and witness investigations are proceeding.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and I would want anyone who witnessed this incident, spotted the car in the area, or has caught anything on CCTV or other devices to come forward,” Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney said.

“Although nothing appears to have been taken, the disruption and stress caused to a local business is substantial, and we’re determined to discover those involved and bring them to justice.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000492318.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form.

