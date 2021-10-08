As the bloc is blamed for rising energy costs, the EU urges members to provide relief funds to customers.

The European Union has encouraged its members to provide relief funds to households and businesses in the face of rising gas and energy prices, blaming the problem on the bloc’s climate change initiatives.

Kadri Simson, the EU’s Energy Commissioner, presented methods to lower growing energy prices. “Providing targeted consumer support,” such as direct payments to those most at risk of energy poverty, lowering energy taxes, and moving charges to general taxation are examples of such initiatives.

Simson told EU parliamentarians, “The immediate focus should be to avoid social repercussions and safeguard vulnerable households, ensuring that energy poverty is not exacerbated.”

“State aid or supporting longer-term power purchase agreements can provide relief to businesses,” she said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In recent days, France and Spain have led the campaign for changes to the laws that control EU energy markets, as the price spike pushes up already-high power bills and puts further strain on many people already suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the summer, energy prices in Spain have reached all-time highs. The price of power is expected to jump to 288 euros ($332) per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Thursday, up 26% from Wednesday’s pricing.

In comparison to the United States, which generates its own gas and has lower pricing, the EU imports around 90% of its natural gas needs.

According to Simson, the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, expects to submit a “toolbox” of short- and medium-term measures to countries next week. Some countries want to create a strategic gas reserve that can be used in an emergency.

One of them is Italy. The concept of pooling resources in the way countries acquired COVID-19 vaccines together “is very positive,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at an EU meeting in Slovenia on Wednesday. “We don’t want to find ourselves entirely unprepared for surges in energy prices,” he said. Higher energy prices, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are due to the EU Commission’s “Green Deal” initiatives, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and make the trade bloc carbon-neutral by 2050.

“It is the commission’s fault that the prices have risen. As a result, we must reform some regulations, or else everyone will suffer “Orban warned reporters during a press conference. This is a condensed version of the information.