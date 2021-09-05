As the blaze spreads to 889,000 acres, a Dixie firefighter dies.

According to a source, a California firefighter tasked to battle a major fire that has burned over 889,000 acres died of an illness.

A US Forest Service representative notified NBC Bay Area on Saturday that a firefighter with the Lassen National Forest (LNF) had died, according to NBC Bay Area.

The firefighter died of an illness unconnected to the ongoing Dixie Fire, according to the network.

As of Sunday morning, no more information about the first responder’s death had been disclosed.

The Dixie Fire, which was originally reported on July 14 and has since spread across five counties in northern California, is still burning.

According to a Friday event update, one first responder had died and three others had been injured.

It was unclear whether the fatality was connected to the firefighter who died of an illness.

According to the same source, the fire destroyed 688 “single dwellings” and eight “multiple residences.”

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection provided an update on the conflagration on Twitter, saying: “#DixieFire above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama Counties is 889,001 acres and 56 percent contained.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 3,800 firefighters have been dispatched to put out the huge Dixie Fire.

The LNF has been approached for comment by this publication.

Several photographs posted to the Lassen National Forest (LNF) Facebook page depicted the large fire that had spread throughout the region, as well as aviation operations to assist put it out.

The LNF described its efforts in a Saturday post, saying, “Fire was highly active in the Coyote Hills, Horton Ridge, and Ross Canyon areas this afternoon.” As the fire advanced southeast through dense forest fuels, fire crews laying line on the fire’s southeastern border were hindered by fluctuating winds.

“In addition, teams were protecting structures in Dixie Valley. Crews received retardant and water drops from aircraft.”

According to a situation update released on Facebook on Saturday by the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 16 new fires in northern California, with 10 of them being uncontained major flames.

The 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2-3 Infantry Battalion were added to the force. This is a condensed version of the information.