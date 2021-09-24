As the bill passes the House, Henry Cuellar will be the lone Democrat to vote against abortion rights.

The Women’s Health Protection Act, which would “protect a person’s ability to determine whether to prolong or stop a pregnancy, and to protect a health care provider’s capacity to offer abortion services,” was passed by the House today by a vote of 218-211.

The bill, intended to codify the Supreme Court’s momentous Roe v. Wade decision, was enacted in partisan fashion, with Texas’ Henry Cuellar the lone Democrat voting against it.

Cuellar’s vote is diametrically opposed to his party’s viewpoint. According to the Pew Research Center, 80 percent of Democrats support abortion legalization, while 63 percent of Republicans believe it should be prohibited. The enactment of this bill marked a watershed event in the role of this subject in American politics.

After the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “At long last, we have a pro-choice House Democratic Caucus, which is a majority of the House.” “This is the first Congress to be able to say that.”

According to data compiled by Daily Kos, Cuellar represents Texas’ 28th district, which stretches across the border of West Texas from McAllen to Laredo and up to San Antonio. Cuellar represents a voter base that is 79 percent Hispanic and has a Catholic majority.

While Pew estimates that 68% of Hispanic Catholics are Democrats, the Public Religion Research Institute found that 52% of Hispanic Catholics oppose legal abortion in most or all situations. According to Capitol Hill daily Roll Call, Cuellar identifies as Hispanic and Roman Catholic.

Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s leader, has referred to abortion as “murder.”

According to GovTrack, Cuellar was the third most politically conservative Democrat in the House, after Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and voted for the fourth most bipartisan measures of any Democrat. He has also voted against anti-abortion legislation in the past. He voted in favor of a 20-week abortion ban in 2015.

This vote follows Texas’ prohibition on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, while Mississippi attempts to enact its own bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks.

