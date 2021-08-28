As the bank holiday weekend begins, the weather is dry and bright, causing traffic congestion.

The last bank holiday weekend of the summer is expected to be dry and bright, but travelers may face significant traffic delays.

According to the RAC, 16.7 million leisure trips were scheduled on UK roads between Friday and Monday, with the possibility of better late-summer weather prompting even more people to hop in their car for a day trip or last-minute break.

After weeks of wetter-than-usual August weather, the Met Office predicts that most of the UK will be dry and bright for the length of the three-day weekend.

On Saturday, the best conditions are forecast in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, but fine, dry, and calm weather is expected in most other places as well.

The hottest temperatures are likely to be in southern England as the weekend unfolds, with highs of 22°C (71.6°F) or 23°C (73.4°F) and the possibility of a 24°C (75.2°F) or 25°C (75.2°F) on rare occasions (77F).

The Reading and Leeds Festivals are expected to have sunny weather over the weekend, with highs of 21°C (69.8°F) in Reading on Sunday and 17°C (62.6°F) in Leeds.

Those camping in Leeds, however, should bring warm clothes as temperatures are expected to drop to 10C-11C (50F-51.8F) overnight.

“It will be a mostly fine and stable weekend; there is very little – if any – rain in the forecast,” said Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge.

Conditions are predicted to cool slightly on Monday, according to him.

People, on the other hand, will be hoping that getting to their destinations is not complicated by high traffic.

According to the National Highways website, there was “severe” traffic on a number of highways in England at 4 p.m. on Friday, including the M1, M5, M6, M25, and M56.

There was also gridlock on the A303 near Stonehenge, Wiltshire, which is a popular route for those heading to the South West.

The M25 was characterized as “packed” by AA president Edmund King, who added that other major highways were “extremely busy.”

“Bumper-to-bumper” bank holiday traffic is expected, according to RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis, especially on the most popular vacation routes.

He recommended drivers to perform routine maintenance on their vehicles, such as making sure their tyres are properly inflated and have plenty of tread, and.