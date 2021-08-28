As the Allies depart Afghanistan, the Taliban are preparing to form a new ruling cabinet.

As the US extraction of its nationals and allies approaches to a close, the Taliban are said to be planning to form a new administration.

It comes as the group’s seizure of Kabul two weeks ago has sparked fears of currency depreciation and economic chaos.

The movement’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Reuters that the US military is winding down its mission to evacuate residents and vulnerable Afghans and withdraw troops from Kabul airport ahead of President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline.

The establishment of a new cabinet has yet to be determined, but the body’s makeup will be cleared “in one or two weeks.”

Officials have already been nominated to oversee institutions like as the ministries of public health and education, as well as the national bank, according to Mr Mujahid.

The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster, with huge sections of the nation suffering from severe drought and the possibility of losing foreign help.

“The decline of the Afghani against foreign money is temporary and is due to the scenario that abruptly changed,” Mr Mujahid was quoted as saying. “It will return back to normal once the government system starts functioning.”