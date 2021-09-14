As the Afghanistan hearing heats up, a GOP congressman tells Blinken to resign because he is “fatally flawed.”

Representative Lee Zeldin of New York is demanding for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign over the US departure from Afghanistan.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday, the Republican congressman described the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as “fatally defective and poorly handled,” with “the loss of US service personnel” as a result.

The Biden administration, according to Zeldin, “should not have been operating on an arbitrary July 31st deadline.” The exact date established by the Biden administration for withdrawal was August 31.

“Instead, we should have told the Taliban that we’re leaving Afghanistan after we’re through bringing every last American home,” Zeldin said.

“Collapsing the Bagram Air Base, relying on the Taliban to provide security at the airport, and enabling billions of dollars worth of US weaponry and equipment to be transferred over to Afghanistan,” Zeldin said of the Biden administration.

“The administration should not have been lying and misleading the American public, such as when the White House press secretary stands in front of the press and the American public and claims that Americans are not stranded, even though we all know they are,” he stated.

Zeldin yelled that Blinken should retire after suggesting that the US has grown susceptible to countries like North Korea and Iran, claiming, “that would be leadership.”

“On the contrary, congressman, I believe that nothing would have pleased our strategic competitors, such as China and Russia, or our opponents, such as Iran and North Korea, more than President [Joe] Biden extending the war in Afghanistan for another five, ten, or twenty years,” Blinken responded. “To be entangled in that fight. There was nothing they would have preferred.”

Ending the conflict in Afghanistan, Blinken concluded, avoided a third generation of Americans from going overseas and maybe dying in the now Taliban-controlled country.

Blinken stated, “We are now in a far better position to handle the difficulties and threats that we will face in 2021.”

The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been criticized by a number of Republicans, notably Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and former President Donald Trump.

