As the Afghan crisis worsens, more British troops are being dispatched to Kabul.

A additional 200 British troops would be dispatched to Kabul to remove British people and local friends from Afghanistan, while Dominic Raab stated that sanctions would not be ruled out if the Taliban did not follow through on its human rights obligations.

After the Taliban gained control of Kabul, the Ministry of Defense confirmed to the PA news agency that more armed forces soldiers will be sent to Afghanistan.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced his plan to organize a virtual summit of G7 leaders on Afghanistan in the coming days to coordinate an international response in a phone chat with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A frantic attempt to get UK people and selected Afghans out of the country has resulted in chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

With the decision to fly in more troops, the total number of troops dispatched to the capital to cope with the problem has risen to around 800.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated that whether or not sanctions are sought against Afghanistan will be determined by the Taliban’s behavior.

“As I stated, we’ll utilize whatever measure at our disposal,” he told broadcasters after a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday afternoon.

“We need to work with our partners, we need to broaden the caucus of countries willing to exercise positive influence, we need to consolidate and try to stabilize the gains – which are significant – that we’ve made with so much blood, sweat, tears, and loss of life over the last 20 years, and that’s what we’re committed to doing,” he said.

Later, Mr Raab met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken to discuss the West’s policy to Afghanistan, while President Joe Biden stated that he stood “squarely behind” Mr Raab’s decision to remove American troops.

Following the stunning fall of the western-backed government and the Taliban’s quick progress throughout the nation, British forces are rushing against the clock to get people out of Afghanistan.

During morning interviews, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, looked to cry up as he expressed concern that “some individuals won’t get back.”

