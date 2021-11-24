As the Aer Lingus plane lands at Manchester Airport, police surround it.

According to Belfast Live, officers boarded an Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City Airport in order to talk with a “person of interest.”

As soon as they landed, the captain notified them of the police encounter, according to a passenger on the plane.

They explained to Belfast Live: “As soon as we touched down in Manchester, the pilot announced over the intercom that police would be meeting us and boarding the plane to question a person of interest.

“Several police vehicles approached the jet near the terminal and boarded it.

“Six men escorted police off the plane, and the remainder of the passengers were allowed to exit the plane a few minutes later.”

Passengers were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, but no arrests were made, according to Greater Manchester Police.

According to a spokeswoman, “Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, six male passengers were searched, but no further action was taken. There were no drugs discovered.”