As the 2022 elections approach, voters, particularly Black Americans, say COVID-19 pales in comparison to the economy.

According to a study of registered voters released Thursday, substantially more Americans will vote in midterm elections in 2022 based on who is best for the economy and inflation than on who is best at countering COVID-19.

In fact, only 6.1 percent of Americans of all political stripes identified the epidemic as their top priority out of a choice of seven, compared to 45 percent who chose the economy. Individual rights and climate change ranked first and second, respectively, in COVID. A statistical 0 percent of Black Americans believe the epidemic is their major worry.

“When considering who you will vote for in 2022, what issue is most important to you?” the Trafalgar Group polled 1,092 potential voters over four days in mid-November, asking them: “When considering who you will vote for in 2022, what problem is most important to you?”

The top choice was “restoring the economy and cutting inflation,” followed by “supporting individual rights and liberty” (20%) and “addressing climate change” (16.5%).

Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic came in fourth, followed by “fighting crime and violence” (4.9 percent), “supporting parental rights in school” (4.6 percent), and “responding to Chinese aggression” (7.3 percent) (2.9 percent).

Convention of States Action, an organization led by Mark Meckler that aims to use Article V conventions to propose constitutional modifications to limit the federal government’s size and scope, commissioned the poll. The poll has a margin of error of 2.97 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent.

“Battling the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming less and less of a concern for Americans,” Meckler added. “Instead, Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about the economic and supply chain effects of lockdowns and mandates.” In the Trafalgar poll, there was a lot of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats, with more independents siding with Republicans. But, like Republicans and Independents, Democrats identified the economy as their main concern.

Bloomberg stated on Thursday that the poll was conducted after it was revealed that “Inflation, which is already high, is expected to rise to 6.8% when November data is released on Friday. That would be the highest rate since Ronald Reagan was elected president in the early 1980s—and in most Americans’ lifetimes.” Take, for example, the price of gasoline. This is a condensed version of the information.