As the £20 Universal Credit upgrade expires, a government official warns of “catastrophic” consequences.

The £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit is poised to be scrapped next month, according to a government insider, and will have a “catastrophic” impact on claimants.

According to a Whitehall official, homelessness, poverty, and the usage of food banks will all skyrocket, according to the Mirror.

“It might be the true October disaster,” the official stated.

A body was discovered in a canal near a tourist destination.

Six former Tory welfare ministers, charities, landlords, opposition MPs, unions, debt organisations, and mortgage lenders are all opposed to ending the current “uplift,” which began in April 2020.

Despite the fact that 40% of the six million claimants already have a job, Boris Johnson is moving on, claiming he wants to focus on working people.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman stated today that the £20-a-week decrease would not be reversed, adding, “The final decision has been made.”

“The internal modeling of removing the UC boost is catastrophic,” the insider told the Financial Times.

“Homelessness and poverty are likely to increase, and the use of food banks will skyrocket. It could be the autumn’s biggest disaster.”

Despite officials’ repeated claims to the contrary, the modeling comes despite the fact that no impact assessment of the cut has been conducted.

When asked in July if the DWP’s impact study will be made public, minister Will Quince responded, “No evaluation has been made.”

The format of the internal modeling is unknown, as is whether it is a thorough impact assessment.

The model hasn’t been revealed or quoted in any way.

“There’s no doubt that this is going to have a severe impact on thousands of people, and colleagues are genuinely worried,” one minister told the Financial Times. “I think it will definitely eclipse social care as a political problem.”

“It isn’t just red-wall MPs who are worried about a public backlash.”

“We need to be ahead of this,” a senior Tory figure stressed. The fact that we are injuring the poorest members of society will be exploited by Labour.”

The £86 per month cut to UC much outweighs the National Insurance hike promised by Boris Johnson this week to pay social care.

By contrast, that increase in NI will cost £30k earners £255 per year, while lower earnings will pay less.

MPs reacted after months of pleading with Boris Johnson to do a U-turn. “The summary has come to an end.”