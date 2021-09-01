As Texas Law Takes Effect, Biden Promises to “Protect and Defend” Abortion Rights.

After the United States Supreme Court refused to rule on Texas’ six-week abortion ban this week, allowing it to take effect on Wednesday, President Joe Biden has joined other Democrats in denouncing the law.

In a statement, Biden said, “This harsh Texas law brazenly breaches the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and affirmed as precedent for over half a century.” “The Texas bill will severely limit women’s access to essential health care, particularly for people of color and those with low incomes.”

The new law prohibits physicians from terminating pregnancies once a fetal heartbeat is found, which occurs approximately six weeks after conception and during which opponents claim many women are unaware they are pregnant.

The law establishes a “private right of action,” which is effectively a civil penalty rather than a criminal penalty for those who perform abortions outside of the time limits. It allows ordinary persons to file lawsuits for $10,000 or more in damages against abortion providers or anyone else who helps facilitate an illegal abortion.

That provision, according to Biden, is “outrageous.”

“Outrageously, it empowers private persons to file lawsuits against anyone they believe has assisted another person in getting an abortion, including family members, health-care personnel, clinic front-desk staff, and strangers with no relationship to the individual,” Biden added. “My administration is dedicated to protecting and defending the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago.”

A new website has been developed by Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion rights organization, encouraging people to report anyone who breaks the new rule.