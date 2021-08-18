As terror builds for a family stuck in Afghanistan under the Taliban, a Liverpool couple says they “can’t live lives.”

A Liverpool family who are originally from Afghanistan claim they are terrified for their relatives who are enslaved by the Taliban.

The couple, who reside in the city with their five and two-year-old children, say they’ve heard accounts of Taliban fighters executing girls as young as 12 and forcing them to marry them. Taliban forces recently seized control of Kabul’s capital.

While Ahmed claims that his family has fled to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, his wife Sama (*names altered to protect their safety) claims that her parents, four sisters, and four brothers are hiding in Kabul and Parwan, Afghanistan.

“We are extremely frightened, it is a very awful scenario for them over there,” Sama, who arrived in the UK in 2016, said.

Sama’s brother is believed to have previously served as an engineer for the UN in Afghanistan, where he was in charge of constructing bridges and roads in nine regions.

Sama and Ahmed claim they received warnings from the Taliban advising them not to work with outsiders before the US and British soldiers left, and they now live in fear of retaliation from the ruthless rule.

Her sisters, on the other hand, live in fear, claiming that they may be in danger after working and studying amid the freedoms afforded following the Taliban’s collapse 20 years ago.

“They are in grave danger,” stated delivery driver Ahmed. They worked for the government before the Taliban arrived.

“We’ve heard they’ve been breaking into your home and marrying little girls as young as 12 and 13. They are grooming young boys to become Taliban fighters.

“We heard they killed someone for waving a flag during a protest.”

According to Ahmed, Taliban fighters opened fire on a throng trying to re-post the Afghan flag on a building in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

“Everyone is terrified,” Ahmed remarked. Saying the word Taliban conjures us images of Adolf Hitler in our minds.

“No one could have predicted this. Everyone believed that [Afghan president] had rescued the country.

“We believed we had military, troops, and everything. They were powerful and had received training from the United States and the United Kingdom. However, when the Taliban appear.” “The summary comes to an end.”