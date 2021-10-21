As terrified companions flee, a leopard mauls a woman to death.

A leopard mauled to death a 50-year-old woman in India, less than a week after a leopard attacked and murdered a teenager in the same area.

Gajra Pancheshwar was cutting paddy in a field in the Ugli area of Seoni district with other women when the leopard struck, according to B.C. Meshram, the manager of the Seoni Forest Development Corporation.

The other women fled the scene while Pancheshwar was mauled to death by the vicious tiger. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Madhya Pradesh area around the Senoi jungles, which served as the setting for Rudyard Kipling’s “Jungle Book” series.

S.K.S. Tiwari, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), said the forest service has built up four cages in the region since the event in the hopes of trapping the feline. The victim’s family received immediate financial support from the forest department in the amount of $133.

A leopard attacked and killed a 16-year-old girl in the Pandiwada area of Seoni district less than a week ago while she and her father went into the forest to graze their livestock. The terrified father attempted to save the girl by striking the leopard with sticks, but he was also mauled by the leopard. According to NDTV, locals raced to the scene and the leopard bolted, leaving the girl’s lifeless body behind.

The same leopard attacked the cattle in Ugli, according to forest officials. According to the Free Press Journal, authorities have ordered the forest department to proclaim the leopard a man-eater. On Sept. 15, another 50-year-old woman was mauled to death in a different region of the Seoni woodland.

Villagers have been advised to avoid places where leopard assaults have happened, according to the forest authority. They’ve been told to stay on the lookout until the predator is apprehended. According to a Hindustan Times study, India’s leopard population has increased by 60% since 2014. With 3,421 leopards in the state, Madhya Pradesh led the list of leopard populations in 2020.