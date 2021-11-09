As tensions with Belarus over migration policies rise, Poland closes a border checkpoint.

The Associated Press reported that Poland shuttered its eastern border post on Tuesday after hundreds of migrants tried to force their way into the nation from Belarus, the latest of numerous efforts to unlawfully cross the border.

Tensions between the countries have continued to rise, not only as a result of the border patrol scenario, but also because Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko encouraged migrants to join the European Union illegally through Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Thousands of migrants have attempted to enter Poland illegally for months, with many being stranded in a marshy forested area and being forced back and forth by Polish and Belarusian police.

Around 3,000-4,000 migrants were along the border, according to Major Katarzyna Zdanowicz of the region’s border guards, with 800 in the vicinity of a big improvised camp.

The situation has been described as “alarming” by UN refugee agencies such as the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration, which have contacted the Polish and Belarusian governments to request that the refugees receive humanitarian assistance.

The situation on the border, which also serves as the eastern frontier for the European Union and NATO, was peaceful overnight and Tuesday morning, according to Polish police, but they warned that anything could happen after Monday’s border standoff.

A huge contingent of Belarusian military is advancing toward the migrants camped up near the border, according to Poland’s Defense Ministry.

Because journalists have limited capacity to work in Belarus, and a state of emergency in Poland kept reporters and others out of the border area, there was no way to objectively verify what was going on.

The EU retaliated on Tuesday by stiffening visa requirements for Belarus officials in response to what it calls a “hybrid offensive” by Belarus against the bloc as a whole. The EU’s headquarters announced that it was “partially suspending” a visa-easing arrangement with Belarus.

Belarusian government officials, lawmakers, ambassadors, and high court representatives are all affected by the relocation. It adds to the administrative burden of travel by requiring people to submit additional paperwork and pay more for visas.

The migrants were seen camping out in tents and cooking over camp fires in near-freezing weather in videos uploaded on Twitter by Polish police. The migrants were warned by the Polish police that they were about to cross the border.