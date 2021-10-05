As tensions between China and Taiwan rise, Biden’s adviser will meet with a Chinese diplomat.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will go to Switzerland to meet with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi to discuss a variety of problems, including Taiwan and trade.

The two officials will meet in Zurich on Wednesday, following the White House’s accusations on Monday of what the international community has described as China’s ongoing military intimidation of Taiwan.

The conversations are a follow-up on President Joe Biden’s phone call with President Xi Jinping last month, according to White House National Security Council spokesman Emily Horne. The administration wants to keep working with China to “attempt to responsibly manage the competition.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The White House expressed alarm this week that Beijing’s “provocative” move was jeopardizing regional peace and stability. China has launched dozens of fighter planes into Taiwan in recent days, including a record-breaking 56 on Monday.

In a speech on Monday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai stated that she intends to have candid discussions with officials in Beijing on an interim trade pact aimed at ending the tariff war.

She didn’t want to “inflame trade relations with China,” Tai said. Her remarks, however, signaled that Biden will keep enforcing the severe tariffs imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, on China.

Following Taiwan’s application to join a key regional trade pact, the newest intrusions occurred. Beijing has indicated its objection to the application and has vigorously opposed moves by the West to grant Taiwan the semblance of sovereign nation status.

China claims Taiwan, which is governed democratically, as its own territory, which it intends to seize by force if necessary. It refuses to recognize the island’s government and is increasingly attempting to isolate President Tsai Ing-pro-independence wen’s administration.

Biden has regularly chastised China for what the US perceives as aggressive trade policies, human rights violations against ethnic minorities, and the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan province. Despite their disagreements, the administration hopes that the two sides can work together on topics of shared interest, including as climate change and avoiding a nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

Officials in the administration have expressed dissatisfaction with early encounters with high-ranking Chinese officials. This is a condensed version of the information.