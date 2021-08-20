As tens of thousands of Haitians remain homeless, some loot food and other aid from delivery trucks.

According to Haitian officials and an Associated Press photographer on the scene, some Haitians grabbed food and other supplies from assistance delivery trucks on Friday, as thousands of people remain homeless and hungry following last week’s devastating earthquake.

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck, killing about 2,200 people, injuring over 12,000, and destroying or damaging over 100,000 homes. According to the Associated Press, some Haitians seeking aid are becoming increasingly dissatisfied, including 23-year-old Sophonie Numa, who waited outside a distribution location in Camp-Perrin for aid.

Numa explained, “I’ve been here since yesterday, unable to accomplish anything.” “There are other folks who are waiting for me to return with something.”

Numa claimed that the earthquake wrecked her home and broke her sister’s leg.

She explained, “The food would help me a lot with the kids and my sister.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

George Prosper was also among the throngs of people waiting for help.

“I am a victim,” she says. “I was pulled out from under the rubble,” Prosper, who is 80 years old, told the Associated Press. “Right now, I don’t feel like rising up. I’m barely holding myself together.”

People stole foam sleeping pads from a truck parked at a Red Cross facility in the small port city of Les Cayes, while others looted food that was scheduled for distribution, according to Jean-Michel Saba, an officer with the country’s civil protection agency. One man who managed to get away with a food delivery was quickly surrounded by others who attempted to take it from him. According to Saba, police were able to securely take the food truck away. He didn’t specify how much money was taken.

An AP photographer saw a group of guys lifting heavy sacks from a half-opened container truck in the little town of Vye Yerre near Les Cayes, where similar looting appeared to be taking place. Others snatched up the sacks and dashed away.

The frustration with the pace of relief has been building for days, as evidenced by the increasing number of individuals crammed into aid distribution centers. But Friday was the first time such massive looting had occurred.

Officials began blocking access to the bridge between Les Cayes and the small, earthquake-affected port city of Jeremie, further complicating circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.