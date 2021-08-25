As tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country, some refugees want to return.

Around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country’s south, waiting to return home from Pakistan, from trucks filled with carpets, bedding, clothes, and even goats.

Thousands have been desperately trying to exit Afghanistan, with chaotic photographs surfacing from the Kabul airport, fearful of another period of harsh rule following the Taliban’s swift takeover following the US force pullout.

Some families, however, wish to return to Afghanistan, believing that the Taliban would bring stability to the war-torn country.

“We immigrated from Afghanistan during bombings and hardships, when Muslims were in danger, but now, glory be to Allah, the situation has normalized, therefore we are returning to Afghanistan,” Molavi Shaib told AFP as he waited at the border.

The mountainous frontier separating Spin Boldak and Chaman in Pakistan’s southwest is divided by a 10-foot-deep trench covered with barbed wire, and thousands of people pass the trade route every day.

As more people attempt to flee Taliban rule, Pakistan has increased border security, making the procedure more difficult.

“People want to return but are unable to cross the border; we appeal that the Pakistani government allow us to do so because there is no conflict and peace has been established,” Muhammad Nabi remarked.

“We have our entire family, including women and children, ready to cross the border.”

Since the first wave of war broke out in Afghanistan over 40 years ago, Pakistan has harbored over two million Afghan refugees, with numbers changing depending on the intensity of the violence, but the country has stated that it is unable to take in any more.

Afghans who have been displaced for a long time have complained about feeling unwelcome and having limited access to jobs and citizenship privileges.

Many have become pawns in a diplomatic blame game between countries accusing one another of supporting extremist groups. Islamabad has long been regarded as a safe haven for the Taliban, and it may be one of the few countries with close relations to Kabul’s new government.

Hundreds of vehicles are parked in Chaman’s desolate fields, with dust blowing over their goods and children crammed in between the furniture, as returnees complete document checks and wait for their crossing to be approved.

A teenage male holds a baby on the back of one truck, which is surrounded by a jumble of home items such as a bucket, a bed, and a bicycle. A white goat mills around between them and another youngster sits next to him on a yellow sofa.

