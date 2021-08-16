As tens of thousands attempt to flee, an Afghan woman says, “No one deserves this.”

According to the Associated Press, an Afghan woman awaiting extradition stated that “no one deserves this” as hundreds of people attempt to flee the country in the wake of the Taliban’s return.

Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst for a US contractor assisting Afghan businesses, said she was told on Sunday that she had been placed on an evacuation list for the US or Mexico and that she needed to leave her family and country immediately.

On Sunday, she drove to the airport from a friend’s flat in Kabul with nothing except the clothes on her back, a small rucksack, a laptop, and her phone.

Tajik explained, “All of my aspirations and plans are contained within this small rucksack.”

Tajik was not given any additional information about her evacuation, and her passport did not have a visa. She was taken to the airport with other Afghans by their American friends.

She stated, “I will never forgive the world for remaining silent.” “This isn’t anything I deserved. Nobody is deserving of this.”

Hundreds of Afghans rushed the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, anxious to escape the Taliban’s return. The young Afghan woman was caught in the middle of two worlds.

Tajik would, in another universe, board a plane to a place she didn’t recognize, condemned to become a refugee. In another, she would remain in an Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban, compelled to destroy everything she had built and accomplished over the previous 20 years.

She had been waiting for hours at the airport, sleepless, hungry, and afraid, for an aircraft she feared would never arrive, with questions she couldn’t answer.

“I’m at the airport, waiting for a flight, but I have no idea where I’m going,” she told AP over the phone. “I’m here, befuddled, hungry, and despondent. I’m not sure what’s in store for me. What will I do now? What shall I do with my days? “Who will look after my family?”

Tajik and a number of Afghans working for US media were hurried to Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani departed the nation, marking an end to a two-decade effort in which the US and its allies fought to transform Afghanistan.