As tempers flare on the forecourts, gas sellers have been given the authority to target shortage-affected areas.

After competition legislation was suspended to help combat the problem at Britain’s pumps, fuel retailers will be authorized to exchange information to target locations where supplies are low.

The Government’s decision to suspend the rule came after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with oil companies and merchants to discuss the matter, which has resulted in long lines at gas stations across the UK, with many of them running out of fuel.

A brawl on the forecourt of a north London petrol station was among a slew of forecourt brawls documented on social media during a period of “frenzied buying” spurred by BP’s fears that the HGV driver shortage might disrupt fuel supplies.

Kwarteng has chosen to exempt the industry from the Competition Act for the time being in order to allow it to share information and target locations where fuel supplies are running low.

The Downstream Oil Protocol was activated when the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) reported that up to two-thirds of its almost 5,500 independent stores were out of fuel, with the rest “partly dry and running out soon.”

“In the event of a significant disruption, we have long-standing contingency procedures in place to engage with industry so that fuel supplies can be maintained and deliveries can still be made,” Kwarteng added.

“While there has always been and will continue to be ample fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that supply channels have had some challenges.

“This is why we will implement the Downstream Oil Protocol to ensure that industry can share critical information and collaborate more effectively to minimize disruption.”

Shell, ExxonMobile, and Greenergy, among others, said in a joint statement that the supply constraints were due to “temporary surges in demand, not a countrywide lack of fuel.”

The shortages, according to PRA chairman Brian Madderson, are due to “panic buying, straight and simple,” with oil companies prioritizing keeping motorway service station pumps topped up.

According to The Times, Boris Johnson is considering using the army to drive petrol tankers in order to alleviate the present driver shortage.

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of Transportation, was in town yesterday (Sunday). “The summary has come to an end.”