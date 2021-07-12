As temperatures in the western United States rise, fires ravage Oregon.

On Monday, firefighters in the western and southern United States continued to battle wildfires sparked by a prolonged heat wave.

A 154,000-acre fire in south-central Oregon has forced hundreds of people to flee their homes. There have been no reported injuries. From Saturday to Sunday, the Bootleg Fire nearly doubled in size.

In a statement, Al Lawson, an incident commander for the fire, said, “The fire behavior we are experiencing on the Bootleg Fire is among the most intense you can find, and firefighters are facing circumstances they have never seen before.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared on Saturday that firefighters from the Bay Area would be dispatched to assist Oregon.

Officials estimate the Oregon fire to be put out by July 27.

59 significant fires have burnt 863,976 acres across 12 states, covering over 1,200 square miles, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 33,772 fires burned approximately 2 million acres of land in 2021.

Firenadoes are swirling clouds of hot air, sand, and dirt caused by the California fires, which are described as swirling clouds of hot air, sand, and dirt. They originate in the same way that tornadoes do.

Meanwhile, portions of the southwest are being pounded by soaring heat. The temperature has reached 128 degrees in Death Valley, California, and 120 degrees in Palm Springs, California. The temperature in Las Vegas reached an all-time high of 117 degrees.

California’s electrical grid is at jeopardy as a result of the fires, as there are 5,500 less megawatts available. California residents are being urged to use as little electricity as possible.