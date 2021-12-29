As temperatures are expected to dip in the New Year, an exact date for snow to fall in the UK has yet to be determined.

The relatively warm winter weather is expected to fade soon, according to weather forecasts.

According to Mirror Online, the UK is currently experiencing warmer conditions as a result of a “tropical” plume.

The mild winter is expected to last through the remainder of 2021, with the Met Office predicting the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

Things will change quickly after that, as snow maps predict temperatures nearing freezing in much of England and Wales by January 4.

According to WXCharts, snow will first fall in Scotland on January 3, followed by two inches of snow per hour in portions of the UK on January 6.

The areas between Manchester and Edinburgh are expected to be the hardest hit.

Temperatures will fall in 2022, according to meteorologist Jim Dale, as the UK is blasted by a “blast of Polar air.”

The Express quoted him as saying: “Then we’re looking at a northerly blow and a low-pressure area.

“It affects the entire air stream, and we get a blast of Polar air for a few days, as well as the possibility of snow, before it all fades away slowly as we approach the following days.”

Temperatures in the North generally range from 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in January, according to the Met Office, which expects things to revert to normal after an unusually warm end to 2021.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist, said: “There is a pattern for temperatures to return to normal after New Year’s Eve.

“It’s hardly surprising, given the above-average temperatures.”