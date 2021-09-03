As Taliban Watch, Afghan women stage a protest demanding a role in government and education.

The Associated Press reported that Afghan women in Kabul staged a protest near the presidential palace, demanding a position in Afghanistan’s new administration and access to education as members of the Taliban, who had retaken power in the country, looked on.

In Herat, there was a separate women’s rights rally for equal rights. Around 20 women gathered in Kabul with microphones, demanding that they be able to work as well. Women were not allowed to walk out in public during the Taliban’s prior rule in Afghanistan, which lasted from 1996 to 2001. Under the supervision of armed gunmen, the group allowed the rally to continue uninterrupted.

“Our slogan is freedom. It makes us proud,” an Afghan woman who was protesting there stated.

Women in Afghanistan are worried that the gains they have gained will be reversed. After expelling the Taliban and being involved in the country for 20 years, the Taliban took control of the country as the US began its military pullback.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Taliban are building a government and attempting to get international legitimacy.

Remaining month, the Taliban took control of the majority of the country in a couple of days and celebrated the departure of the last American troops. Now they must deal with the urgent task of administering a war-torn country that relies significantly on international assistance.

When the Taliban last ruled the country, they promised a more inclusive administration and a more moderate type of Islamic rule. However, many Afghans, particularly women, remain sceptical.

The women’s demonstration in Kabul was the second in as many days, with the first taking place in the western city of Herat.

At one point, a Taliban fighter entered the throng, although witnesses said he was enraged by the onlookers who had stopped to watch the protesters, not the protesters themselves.

Women would be able to complete their education and work outside the home, according to the Taliban, which was prohibited to them when the militants were in power. The Taliban, on the other hand, have promised to enforce Sharia, or Islamic law, without giving any details.

The way Islamic law is interpreted varies greatly across the Muslim world, with more moderate interpretations predominating. Afghanistan’s inherent tribalism shaped the Taliban’s previous administration. This is a condensed version of the information.