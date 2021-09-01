As Taliban interviewed by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, GMB was condemned for a ‘all-time low.’

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were quick to criticize the broadcaster today after a Taliban spokesman was featured on the show.

On the ITV morning show, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard spoke with Dr Suhail Shaheen, who was representing the Taliban.

People who wanted to leave Afghanistan would be permitted to do so, according to Dr. Shaheen, and there would be no retaliation for anyone who cooperated with the West.

Women would be able to continue their study and work as long as they wore the headscarf, he added.

Susanna and Ben pointed out that after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, people had previously been targeted, but Dr Shaheen stated it wasn’t “official policy” and that warriors who disobeyed it would be punished.

The lengthy conversation, however, left viewers uneasy and upset, with some suggesting that the Taliban should not have been given a platform at all.

“I’ve seen it all now and don’t see why you’d even want to talk to someone like that!” Vicky Fitzjohn exclaimed.

“Wow, you’ve hit a new low,” Ian observed.

“Surely this is #GMB’s lowest point,” Dave added. This isn’t journalism; it’s a Taliban political broadcast.”

“Absolutely stunned at #GMB,” Ursula added.

“Why is Good Morning Britain even entertaining this?” questioned Lee Adams.

Sarah Withrington added, “Watching this interview makes me feel ill and uneasy.”