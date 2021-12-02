As Symone Sanders becomes the latest high-profile exit, Kamala Harris is hit by a staffing exodus.

By the end of the year, Vice President Kamala Harris will lose another high-profile member of her team when Symone Sanders, her chief spokesman and senior adviser, resigns.

Following the announcement last month that Harris’ communications director Ashley Etienne will leave the administration in December to explore “other possibilities,” Sanders is the second prominent staffer to quit the vice president’s office.

According to sources, Harris’s director of press operations, Peter Velz, and deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, Vince Evans, would both quit her office.

Following accusations of a breach between Harris and President Joe Biden, as well as a series of apparent blunders in the vice president’s communications and rumors of dysfunction in her office, the departures have occurred.

“From my early days on the President’s campaign to traveling with the Vice President when she joined the ticket, to seeing the historic swearing in of the President and Vice President,” Sanders wrote in a note to workers on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It’s been a privilege.” Sanders had served “honorably,” according to a White House official. “The President and Vice President appreciate Symone’s dedication to the White House and her activism.” She is a wonderful team member who will be sorely missed. “We’re pleased to have her on board till the end of the year,” added the official.

Etienne’s decision to leave the administration occurred last month, as the White House attempted to quell rumors of a breach between Harris and Biden amid accusations of office turmoil.

According to two sources who talked to The Washington Post, Velz and Evans have said they would depart, and they are anticipated to take up other responsibilities in or close to the administration.

In November, CNN claimed that Harris felt limited and ignored during the first ten months of the new administration, citing about three dozen people, including those on the vice president’s staff, and that she had made a number of apparent communications failures.

In statements on November 15, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to address the rumors.

"The vice president was chosen by the president because -."