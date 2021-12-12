As suspicions over Plan C deepen, the city’s public health director makes a plea to Liverpool.

As Omicron cases rapidly grow, Liverpool City Council’s director of Public Health has asked “everyone to look out for and look after each other.”

On Friday, Professor Matt Ashton told The Washington Newsday how important it is for everyone to help limit the spread of the new variety.

On Wednesday, December 8, Boris Johnson announced new limitations to combat the Omicron variety.

The Prime Minister claimed he picked Plan B to “defend public health” amid concerns that it could serve as a distraction from allegations that a lockdown-busting Christmas party took place in Number 10 last year.

The new limits include the ability to work from home again, the requirement to wear a mask, and the requirement to have vaccine passports for use in venues with more than a specific capacity.

Mr Johnson stated that because the new type is on the rise, it is now “proportionate and responsible” to shift to Plan B measures in England.

According to him, the novel Omicron type of covid is far more transmissible than the previous Delta variant.

Face masks became mandatory in most public venues on Friday, December 10, including theaters and cinemas.

Exemptions for eating, drinking, exercising, and singing, according to Mr Johnson, will be included in the mask guidance.

From Monday, December 13, guidance on working from home will be reinstated.

Mr. Johnson stated, ” “Employers should use the remainder of the week to talk to employees about new arrangements.

“If possible, start working from home on Monday. If you have to go to work, do so, but if you can, work from home.

“I understand that may be difficult for many people, but limiting your interaction at work will assist to slow transmission.”

However, the Prime Minister clarified that this does not rule out the possibility of work parties being canceled.

From Wednesday, December 15, the NHS covid permit will be made essential in England for nightclubs and other places with huge audiences.

Two doses of the vaccine are thought to be sufficient, but as boosters are given out, this will be reviewed. A negative lateral flow may also be acceptable.

Daily testing, according to Mr Johnson, will be phased out.