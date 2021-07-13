As supporters gather at a mural, a man is arrested for sending a tweet to Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford.

On the same day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to combat internet harassment, police detained a man in connection with an allegedly racist remark addressed to Marcus Rashford.

Following accusations of an improper tweet posted on Sunday, West Mercia Police said the suspect was held on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

Police have not named the 50-year-old man from Powick, near Worcester, but he has been freed under investigation.

“We urge individuals to make these reports and are delighted with the speed with which we have been able to deal with this issue,” Worcester police inspector Pete Nightingale said.

“We are continuing to work with the local football community and have established relationships with local clubs to ensure that this behavior is correctly addressed.”

Hundreds of people have turned out in support of the Manchester United player after a mural in Withington was destroyed, prompting the arrest.

Rashford praised the public for their support on Twitter on Tuesday night, writing: “Overwhelmed. Thankful. I’m at a loss for words.”

While at Downing Street, the Prime Minister will meet with social media companies to explore how to better combat online harassment.

After England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, Rashford, teammate Jadon Sancho, and teammate Bukayo Saka all received racist insults on their social media profiles.

After a 1-1 draw, all three players missed penalties in a 3-2 shootout loss against Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley.

The Prime Minister quickly condemned the players’ treatment and announced that he will meet with Facebook and Twitter to discuss next steps.

According to the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman, “the Prime Minister opened cabinet by expressing his disapproval of racial abuse directed at several members of the England squad following Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.”

“He indicated the harassment was completely despicable and had come from the darkest corners of the internet,” according to the report.

“He said he will utilize today’s meeting with social media companies to underscore the urgent need for action, ahead of the internet harms bill’s implementation.”

“There is no doubt that this type of abuse is distressing and unfair, and it must be stopped,” he continued.

