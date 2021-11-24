As supply chain issues wreak havoc on holiday shopping, Nike has canceled store orders until summer of 22.

As supply chain issues wreak havoc on holiday shopping, Nike has canceled orders to at least one retail retailer until summer 2022.

Nike apparently wrote an email to a sneaker retailer notifying the cancellation, according to a tweet posted by Brendan Dunne, co-host of the sneaker culture podcast Full Size Run on Tuesday evening.

The email stated, “COVID-19 continues to disrupt the global supply chain and cause transportation disruptions.” “As a result of this dynamic and unprecedented circumstance, we hate to notify you that Nike Future orders for the spring and summer of 2022, as well as the remainder of the holiday season of 2021, will be canceled.” This means that any holiday orders that haven’t been dispatched to that location will be ignored. It’s unknown whether this closure will have an impact on other stores. Nike has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

“We appreciate how upsetting it is to receive this decision. Our goal is to get supplies back up and running as quickly as possible “the email went on.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.