As Summer falls for Daniel on ITV’s Coronation Street, viewers figure out a sinister twist.

After Summer Spellman fell for Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street fans believe they have figured out a terrifying surprise.

The teenager became closer to her tutor in scenes featured over this week’s episodes of the long-running soap.

Summer has volunteered to babysit Daniel’s kid, Bertie, in exchange for Daniel’s assistance with her university application.

Summer’s problems worsened in last night’s episode when she ditched her boyfriend Aadi Alahan after mistakingly believing Daniel had invited her to see a play.

Harriet Bibby’s character dressed up to go to Daniel’s house, only to be crushed when she realized he was asking if she could babysit so he could go to the theater with Daisy.

Summer questioned Daniel about his mystery date’s identity when he arrived home, but he whisked her out of the house without answering.

Summer was seen ominously observing as Daniel invited Daisy to his flat.

On Twitter, fans of the show believe the plot is about to take a sinister turn, as Summer’s heartbreak will drive her to go too far.

“Is Summer going to perform a crossover from Emmerdale and go all Meena on Daisy….:” tweeted @Jazzypap.

“Oh dear, Summer is suddenly enamored with Daniel,” Tia stated.

Summer will, of course, become more proactive with Daniel as a result of this, as @bredrew2 pointed out.

“What happened to the beautiful little Summer of a few of years ago?” Sue wondered on Twitter. She’s transformed into a deranged stalker!”