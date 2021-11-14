As subpoenas gather traction and rioters are sentenced, Trump rails about the 1/6 investigation.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the inquiry into the Capitol riot on January 6, just two days after his former strategist Steve Bannon was arrested for refusing to comply with a subpoena from a House select committee investigating the uprising.

Trump wondered why “the persons and states who cheated on the election” were not being investigated in a Sunday statement shared to Twitter by his spokesman Liz Harrington, repeating a baseless allegation that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“Why aren’t they investigating the people and states who cheated on the election, creating the protes?” says President Donald J. Trump.