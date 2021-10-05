As students return from remote learning, the number of school shootings nearly doubles.

During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of American youngsters were forced to switch to online learning for more than a year as schools around the country closed.

Remote classes presented a slew of issues, ranging from computer and broadband internet availability to major drop-offs in test performance to significant mental health and well-being impacts on students.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised schools to completely reopen for the autumn semester, students, teachers, and parents alike applauded the move.

However, the return to in-person learning has reignited another debate: returning to school comes with the risk of school shootings.

“One of the things that everyone thought when we were brought home last year was, ‘Oh this is so lovely, I don’t have to think about where I would run in my bedroom.’ But now that we’re back in school, back in person, those conversations are resuming,” Peren Tiemann, an Oregon high school junior, told This website.

As schools resume, the fear of increasing school gun violence can be backed up by facts. According to data compiled by Everytown For Gun Safety, the 2021 back-to-school period had the highest number of shooting incidents on school premises, nearly doubling the previous peak.

Since 2013, the non-profit has looked at the number of firearms incidents on college campuses between August 1 and September 15 of each school year.

This year, there were 30 occurrences of gunfire on school grounds within that time period, killing five people and injuring 23 others. With 16 incidences in the first six weeks of fall, the 2019 back-to-school period previously held the record for the most occurrences.

In August 2021, Everytown’s database showed the highest number of monthly gun incidents ever.

The figures come as little surprise to some instructors.

Dr. Joe Erardi, the former superintendent of schools for Newtown, Connecticut in the years following the Sandy Hook shooting, told This website, “If you and I had this conversation six months ago, I would be pretty confident saying to you that the return to school this upcoming school year was going to be the most violent return that America has ever seen.”

When questioned why he had anticipated an increase, he replied, “I expected an increase.” This is a condensed version of the information.