As students prepare to return to school, here’s everything you need to know.

Millions of students will return to school next Wednesday.

After the last 18 months of masks, bubbles, and school closures, it will be a totally different experience for students.

According to the Mirror, experts are warning of another outbreak this autumn, and with the majority of youngsters still unvaccinated, next week will not be a total return to normal.

Mayor Joanne Anderson claims that the city council is helpless to prevent a contentious arms fair from taking place in Liverpool.

While children are at very low risk of contracting Covid, there are concerns that they may seed and disseminate the virus to the rest of the community.

Daily cases have already risen from roughly 1,500 to over 5,000 in Scotland, where schools reopened two weeks sooner than in England.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, sees lockdowns as a last resort, and schools are being warned not to send students home in large groups unless they have no other choice.

Instead, schools will follow a detailed “contingency framework” that was surreptitiously posted on the government’s website earlier this month.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

On September 1st, many municipal areas in England will reopen their schools.

Secondary school students, on the other hand, may begin classes up to a week late due to the need to test everyone at the start of the new semester.

While tests can begin three days before the start of the semester, secondary students have been advised that their arrivals can be “staggered” for the first week.

Before the start of the school year, secondary students in England will be tested twice on the school premises.

Following that, students and staff will be instructed to test themselves twice a week at home during September. It’s possible that it’ll happen after September, but that’s still being considered.

Even if it is suspended until September 30, testing could be resumed if a local outbreak occurs.

Contingency plans should account for the “possibility of expanded use of testing by staff and, where they are currently being offered testing, for pupils and students,” according to the guidance.

“Advice on more regular testing or the reintroduction of asymptomatic test sites (ATS) (where they have been stood down) might be included.”

“The government has once again,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers.

“The summary comes to an end.”