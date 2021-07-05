As students depart Liverpool, they leave behind a “year of agony” and now a “trail of filth.”

Students leaving residences in Liverpool left massive amounts of garbage, fly tipping, and trash behind, adding to the irritation of people living close.

In recent weeks, there has been an uptick in anti-social behavior in areas of Wavertree with a high concentration of student housing.

Residents have experienced weeks of nonstop noise and round-the-clock celebrations, with others being forced to skip work due to a lack of sleep.

Rowdy students and out-of-town developers are eroding the streets’ anger and despondency.

Large amounts of trash and overflowing bins were left behind after several of the residences were deserted, in what some have considered as a final insult from some students departing the region.

The Lawrence Road Residents Action Group has been seeking assistance and support to deal with recurring concerns in Wavertree’s Picton neighborhood.

“Walking home, we were enraged as we navigated the detritus of contempt,” a group spokeswoman said, sharing photos of the trash left behind. Students’ trash, combined with builders’ garbage and more demolished homes, are strewn about carelessly. All around you may see indications of greed and indifference.

“Students leave a path of dirt in their wake after yet another year of anti-social behavior, the final act of disrespect for our community before they head out into the world.”

“We’d like to express our gratitude to the wonderful people. Those that interacted with us in a polite manner and were valued members of our community. It’s a shame the rest of the team failed so spectacularly.”

“Wednesday and Thursday were horrible,” the group said, thanking the municipal council for removing most of the rubbish at the end of last week.

“We obtained over 50 photos, all of which were confirmed to be from student HMOs. As earnings and money are gathered, our community continues to be exploited and harmed.”

“This is what the four party houses left behind,” another resident captioned a video of an alleyway behind his home. After a year of agony, here we are.”

Local councillors have also expressed their displeasure with the amount of trash and debris left behind.

Picton Councillor Natalie Nicholas tweeted a photo of her ward’s overflowing bins and trash scattered over the sidewalk.

