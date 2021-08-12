As students celebrate their GCSE results, they set a new high for top grades.

After teacher assessments were once again utilized to decide outcomes, top GCSE grades have reached an all-time high.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, exams were canceled for a second year, forcing teachers to rely on mock exams and homework to decide their students’ grades.

When the exams were last taken in 2019, 20.8 percent of students achieved a 7 (the equivalent of an A). According to the Mirror, that number has grown to 28.9% this year.

With the boost in top grades this year, girls have pulled ahead of boys.

The gender disparity in getting one of the top three grades has widened this year, rising from eight percentage points in 2020 to nine percentage points this year.

According to Ofqual data, the number of 16-year-old pupils in England who took seven or more GCSEs and achieved a 9 in all subjects – the highest grade under the numerical grading system – has increased.

This summer, 3,606 students in England got perfect scores, up from 2,645 in 2020 and 837 in 2019.

Last year, more than three-quarters of UK entrants (77.1%) received at least a 4 – roughly the equivalent of a C – which is up 0.8 percentage points from the previous year’s 76.3 percent.

In 2019, little over two-thirds of entries (67.3 percent) received a grade of four or above.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) released the numbers, which include GCSE entries from students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

According to Ofqual, 61.2 percent of private school GCSE entrants in England received a grade 7 or higher this year, compared to 57.2 percent in 2020 and 46.6 percent in 2019.

When compared to other types of schools and universities, independent schools have had the largest absolute gain in the highest grades, up four percentage points from last year.

This year, 28.1 percent of entries at academies received a grade 7 or higher, up 2.2 percentage points from last year, when 25.9% of entries received top marks.

During revisions, the traditional A*-G grading system was phased out and replaced with a 9-1 system, with 9 being the highest grade.