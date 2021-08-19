As strong rivals, Carl Froch and George Groves’ tour will stop in Liverpool to reveal all about their boxing rivalry.

George Groves and Carl Froch, bitter ring rivals, will visit Liverpool next month as part of a UK tour when the two are anticipated to discuss the ins and outs of their feud.

The concert, dubbed “An Evening with Carl Froch and George Groves,” would take place across the UK, from Bristol to Glasgow, with tickets starting at £100.

The Adelphi Hotel will host the tour’s arrival in Liverpool on October 22.

Fans will be treated to a two-course meal, as well as the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the duo and an auction to benefit the WBC Cares UK charity.

Between 2013 and 2014, Groves and Froch battled twice, with Froch winning both fights by knockout.

While Froch’s second battle was a resounding victory for him, as he brutally dispatched his opponent in the eighth round, their first fight was a contentious affair.

Groves got off to a good start, knocking out Froch in the first round. Froch delivered a flurry in the ninth round that appeared to unsettle Groves, but he remained ahead on the judges’ scorecards.

The Cobra continued to land, and the match was called off by referee Howard Foster. Groves instantly objected, and many supporters thought the halt was premature.

A rematch was scheduled just a few months after the first bout, and what had been a fierce rivalry between the two had turned into actual animosity.

Now that both guys have retired from professional boxing, the erstwhile foes are planning a UK tour.

Groves’ last professional fight was against Callum Smith of Liverpool, in which ‘Mundo’ dethroned the WBA world champion at the time. Callum’s brother Paul and St Helens’ Martin Murray were among the opponents for the Nottingham boxer. During his 35-fight professional career, Froch faced Robin Reid and Tony Dodson.

Froch recently talked about his plans to come out of retirement and engage in an exhibition fight. The Cobra said in an interview with talkSPORT’s White and Jordan that he had been approached by a corporation and was interested in a rematch, if the price was right.

