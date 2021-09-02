As storms, floods, and wildfires ravage the United States, Democrats and Republicans clash over a climate plan.

Flooding in the Northeast has killed several people. Hurricane Katrina has made landfall on the Gulf Coast, wreaking havoc. California is engulfed in raging wildfires.

On Thursday, the US House Natural Resources Committee met to debate funding for climate change and resiliency programs, while rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of significant natural disasters throughout the country continued.

Representative Raul M. Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat who chairs the Natural Resources Committee, addressed members at the commencement of the meeting, “We have a once in a lifetime—once in a generation opportunity to pursue a bold, ambitious investment in the United States.” “The president has asked us to prepare a spending framework that will address the effects of climate change, put our country on a sustainable path, [with]equitable economic and environmental considerations along the way that will create millions of jobs,” says the report.

Members debated various proposed adjustments to the approximately $30 billion budget framework for several hours as the first step before broader discussion. Last month, the US House and Senate provided preliminary approval to a budget framework that set aside $25.6 billion for the committee to prepare a plan for, but Grijalva said he had identified approximately $6 billion in “revenue-raising” initiatives, largely fossil-fuel-related taxes.

President Joe Biden stated shortly after entering office that he would keep his campaign promise of creating a “clean energy revolution” to combat climate change.

Scientists have long predicted that man-made global warming would result in more catastrophic weather events like those currently hitting millions of Americans.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation of the same Gulf Coast region, more than a million houses in Louisiana lost power due to Hurricane Ida. Thousands of people are still displaced or without power. Hurricane season in the Atlantic usually lasts from June to November.

Ida’s remnants traveled slowly up the East Coast, dumping tremendous amounts of rain overnight in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, creating record flooding. Flooding has inundated entire neighborhoods, and rescue and recovery activities are still underway.

The gigantic Caldor Fire has burned for 19 days on the West Coast, destroying over 200,000 acres and forcing communities to evacuate, while the Dixie Fire has raged for 51 days across approximately 900,000 acres. Much of California is still suffering from severe drought.

Republicans, on the other hand, have been largely hostile to the ambitious plan. This is a condensed version of the information.