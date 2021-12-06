As Storm Barra approaches, the Met Office issues an urgent weather warning.

In Merseyside, the Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for ice.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice warning that will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Monday, December 6 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7.

“Showers this evening, wintry above high ground, will progressively fade out overnight,” the statement warned.

"Showers this evening, wintry above high ground, will progressively fade out overnight," the statement warned.

"Wet surfaces are predicted to drop below freezing soon under clear sky."

“Ice is most likely to form where surfaces have not been treated or where showers have washed away grit.”

Ice is expected to generate ‘potentially hazardous circumstances,’ according to the Met Office.

“There are probably some icy spots on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycling paths, increasing the risk of accidents and injury.”

The North West of England, as well as sections of the East Midlands, North East, North Wales, Yorkshire, and Scotland, are all under the alert.

It comes ahead of Storm Barra, which is expected to strike the region on Tuesday, bringing with it additional rain and wind.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind over Merseyside, warning of the possibility for disruption.

Winds of up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall are anticipated in areas of the UK this week, causing travel disruptions.

Storm Barra will be the winter’s second named storm, following Storm Arwen, which pounded us hard just last week.

Expect travel delays, as well as the loss of power and other services for a short period of time.

“Strong winds arriving over the west during Tuesday morning will expand inland and reach eastern locations through the afternoon and early evening,” warned Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

“Gusts of 45-50 mph are forecast across the board, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal places,” he added. Into the overnight hours, the sharpest winds will lessen across inland locations.”