As staff shortages persist, the Port of Liverpool’s critical crew is struggling.

Despite efforts to add more workers, the Port Health team, which is in charge of inspecting goods coming through the port, is still eight people short of what authorities think it needs to function successfully.

Earlier this year, it was predicted that the team’s size would need to more than double, from 15 to 34 members.

According to new reports, despite success in recruitment, it now only has 28 employees, well short of what is required to cope with an increase in workload.

Officers had previously warned that a high demand for similarly skilled personnel across the country, as well as the specialized competence required, was causing recruitment problems.

Staff at the port had previously been preparing for changes to import inspections as a result of Brexit, as well as additional inspections owing to Covid.

The removal of Covid restrictions, according to a report to councillors by chief port health officer Mercola Douglas, has raised staff workloads even more, with the reinstatement of cruise sailings from Liverpool putting extra strain on the system.

“Despite lockdown constraints continuing to lift for the UK in accordance with the UK roadmap out of the lockdown,” the report noted, “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly increase the Authority’s workload.”

“The Authority is dealing with a significant increase in workload as a result of the resumption of cruises to and from the Liverpool Cruise Terminal.”

“A considerable portion of the workload requirement occurs outside of typical business hours, putting unnecessary strain on out-of-hours staffing resources.”

The government said in September that it would postpone the implementation of a number of new checks on food and drink imported from the EU until next year.

Ports across the country, on the other hand, are still preparing for the new laws’ implementation.

The amount of shipments checked in Liverpool is scheduled to climb to 24,500 every year, up from little under 2,000 in 2019.