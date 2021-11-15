As spending outpaces supply, global supply chain shortages might last until 2023.

Experts say global supply chain shortages and snags may not be resolved until 2022 or 2023 unless Americans stop buying so much, according to the Associated Press. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, factors such as stimulus funding and booming stock markets have boosted consumer demand, causing shortages in the United States and elsewhere.

Bindiya Vakil, CEO of Resilinc, a supply chain management consulting firm, said, “Demand is entirely distorted.” “This is becoming increasingly unpleasant by the day.” Consumers, on the other hand, aren’t the only ones.