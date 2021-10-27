As SpaceX prepares for a four-astronaut launch, leaky toilets on capsules are proving problematic.

The Associated Press reported that SpaceX technicians are racing to finish last-minute repairs on leaky toilets in its Dragon capsules just days before the launch of four humans into orbit. Endurance, the newest capsule, will launch early Sunday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

According to William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who previously worked for NASA, a tube in the capsule came unglued and urine spilled onto fans beneath the floor during the company’s first private voyage into orbit last month. According to him, the same issue was discovered in another Dragon capsule that has been on the International Space Station since April.

SpaceX crews welded on the urine-flushing tube in the capsule scheduled to launch Sunday to prevent it from coming undone like the first. While NASA is still studying the repairs, the spacecraft commander, NASA astronaut Raja Chari, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he has “full trust” in them. Hundreds of people were working to ensure that the crew was as safe as possible when it was time to launch, he added.

According to Gerstenmaier, less urine accumulated beneath the floor panels of the Dragon spacecraft in orbit than the one that transported a billionaire and three people on a three-day mission. That’s because the NASA-led crew only lived in it for a day before transferring to the space station.

According to Gerstenmaier, SpaceX is undertaking testing to ensure that the spilt liquid did not impair the orbiting capsule during the previous six months. Any structural damage could jeopardize the astronauts’ return to Earth next month. He stated that the final testing should be finished later this week.

This will be SpaceX’s fourth NASA astronaut launch and its fifth total passenger mission. Following the retirement of the shuttle fleet in 2011, NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing to ferry personnel to and from the space station. Until last year, astronauts from the United States had to rely on Russian rockets.

No one has yet been launched by Boeing. Because of valve issues, a repeat test flight of its Starliner spacecraft without a crew has been postponed until next year.

German astronaut Matthias Maurer will launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon rocket.