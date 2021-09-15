As space becomes scarce, a ‘natural’ burial place is being constructed.

The developers of a new ‘natural burial’ site in Wirral have warned that room for conventional burials is running short.

According to the application, Steve Ledsham, the owner of Church Farm in Thurstaston, Wirral, wants to establish a 20-acre burial ground on the farm’s grounds.

The accompanying statement issued on behalf of Mr Ledsham by Adams Planning and Development Ltd (APD) clarified what a natural burial entails.

A yob slashed and punched a married couple out for a morning walk.

“Natural burial is a term used to describe the burial of human remains in an area that creates habitat for wildlife or preserves existing habitats (woodland, species rich meadows, orchards, etc.), sustainably managed farmland, in-situ or adjacent aquatic habitats, or improves and creates new habitats rich in wildlife (flora and fauna),” according to the statement.

The developers claimed that such a burial place is in high demand.

“People have become increasingly concerned about the emissions and fuel use connected with cremation, the use of stone for memorials (sometimes hauled long distances from overseas quarries), or the use of formaldehyde for embalming, which has a negative effect on groundwater,” the statement stated.

“At the national level, demand for both natural urn and casket burials is expanding and currently unfulfilled. By 2035, the UK’s population is expected to reach 73.2 million, with one person dying every minute.

“Burial space in the United Kingdom is running out, and natural burial grounds are being viewed as a logical alternative to meet rising demand for burials and a shortage of urban cemeteries due to development demands for higher-value land uses.”

Church Farm is a mixed-use retail and recreational facility that includes a restaurant/café, tourist attractions, children’s rides, and farm-related activities.

The burial site plan will have no effect on these facilities.

The areas that will be used for the burial site are currently split into paddocks that are used for equestrian and dog exercise.

This strategy, according to APD, tackles various issues with burial provision in Wirral.

The statement read: “It has been established that the proposed natural burial site for the burial of urns will be the first of its kind.”

Summary ends.”