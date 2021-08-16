As South Carolina schools reopen for classes, a 16-year-old dies from COVID-19.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a 16-year-old Lancaster County School District student in South Carolina.

In a statement, the school system stated it “continues to follow guidelines from the CDC and SC DHEC.” The safety of students is a top priority for the district. The student’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to Lancaster County School District Superintendent Jonathan Phipps, 21 students have already been infected with the virus, with 58 more in quarantine.

The fall semester in the district began on Monday.

Twenty staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Phipps, and 40 are being quarantined. A number of faculty members have contacted in with viral symptoms, he added. He also predicted that the number of COVID positive patients would rise.

“We’re starting school with substitute teachers, administrators are overworked, buses are running double routes, maintenance workers are working overtime to cover those out, and we had to cancel last week’s preseason football game at one of our high schools due to eight positive cases with our players,” Phipp said.

Due to a May executive order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, who has also pushed for in-person learning, face mask restrictions are illegal in South Carolina schools. State funds will not be utilized to enforce a mask mandate, according to McMaster.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,541 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 543,603. According to DHEC data, 17 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 8,910.

COVID-19 has killed at least ten people under the age of 20 in South Carolina, according to the CDC.