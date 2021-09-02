As soon as the student’s degree diploma is posted through the front door, the naughty puppy eats it up.

When a very special package arrived, one dog couldn’t resist and chewed up a recent graduate’s degree certificate before they could open it.

Winston the Dachshund beat the entire family to the door and ripped one entire corner out of what had taken years of effort.

Before she realized it was her son’s degree, Steph Burford went home to discover the guilty pooch sitting alongside the half ripped brown envelope.

The 48-year-old from Warton in Lancaster, however, claims that the entire family had to laugh it off, telling TeamDogs that it was the first time something similar had happened.

Kyle, whose degree it was, no longer lives at home and was unable to see its safe arrival before Winston added his own touch.

“He hasn’t chewed our mail before, but this one looked to say ‘important’ on it,” Steph explained.

“When my eldest son, Liam, realized what had happened, he hid in his room because he couldn’t stop laughing. Rhian, my daughter, who owns Winston the mischievous puppy, became extremely quiet.

“I looked for the missing corner piece of the certificate, but I’m sure it’s long gone and will most likely reappear in a different form soon.”

Kyle, a 22-year-old student at York St John University, said he browsed on Instagram and saw all of his student mates posting photographs of their wonderful certificates in gleaming new folders before realizing how bad his was.

Fortunately, a replacement is on its way, though it will set you back £30.

Steph took a few hours to summon the courage to call Kyle and tell him what had transpired.

“I’ve ordered a letterbox cage now so he won’t be able to grab it when the next one comes through if we’re out,” she explained.

Kyle studied sport and exercise therapy and has just started a Master’s program in Leeds, so he’ll have to keep an eye on that one when it arrives.