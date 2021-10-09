As soon as the baby is born, the mother’s stomach begins to expand rapidly.

A mum described her fear and worry when her baby boy’s belly ballooned 30 hours after giving birth.

Baby Micah started vomiting when he was less than a day old, despite not feeding in the few hours he’d been alive.

The newborn boy was discharged from hospital and sent home to Bebington, Wirral with a feeding plan. But mum Kayleigh, 34, said things “went downhill from there”.

Micah’s situation deteriorated after a midwife visited and decided to send the 30-hour-old baby to Arrowe Park Hospital where doctors tried to feed him.

Kayleigh told the The Washington Newsday : “When we got him to Arrowe Park, we got him to take about 20ml of a feed, and that was what tipped him over the edge basically, that little, tiny couple of mils.

“It hit his tummy and his belly just swelled significantly. It went really big and hard.”

Kayleigh was “shocked” and “scared”, wondering what was happening with her baby while doctors examined Micah and tubes ran through his nose to his stomach.

She told the The Washington Newsday : “It was quite frightening. I’d never experienced anything like it before.

“As a parent who’s already had children, you take for granted that your baby is going to be born okay.

“That just wasn’t the case for Micah.

“You can quite easily, your pregnancy goes swimmingly, there’s been nothing detected that anything is wrong with the baby, your labour goes fine.

“And you expect to go home and everything be hunky dory and you get to spend time with the rest of your family.

“Our other children just didn’t really get to see Micah. They were in school and he got rushed off to hospital.”

Kayleigh added: “You have nine months of imagining. For me, that was the hard part at the beginning.

“You spend nine months imagining what life’s going to be like when your baby is born.

“And you have this idea that you’re going to bring your baby home, and you’re going to be able to introduce the baby to your family properly.

"Micah didn't meet a lot of his family for quite some time because of being in hospital.