As soon as physicians saw him, the baby was snatched from his ‘frightened’ parents.

When he was born, a preterm infant the size of a coke bottle had grown into a “cheeky little two year old.”

Casper Brimage, Matthew Brimage’s kid, was born at only 28 weeks of pregnancy and now “doesn’t stop” and is “full of activity.”

Casper was born on Christmas Day 2019, weighing only 3lb 12oz, and was rushed to a neonatal unit after experiencing breathing problems shortly after birth.

A 23-year-old woman who was injured in a hit-and-run accident was denied a ground-floor apartment.

Mathew, of Litherland, told The Washington Newsday that Casper’s early birth was “frightening,” despite the fact that he and his wife Laura had planned for an early birth after Laura’s water broke at 19 weeks.

“It was an unusual one for us because we were expecting it,” Mathew explained. It wasn’t surprising that he’d arrive early.

“We’d known for months that he might be early because Laura’s waters broke when she was 19 weeks pregnant.

“We were informed there was a potential we’d be early and that the repercussions could be that he wouldn’t be fully developed, but that wasn’t the case.”

“It was nevertheless a surprise when he showed up on Christmas Day. The final weeks of pregnancy were all on getting as close to the due date as possible.” Casper had trouble breathing from the moment he was born and had to be rushed to a newborn facility where he was put on a ventilator.

“When he was born, he was wailing a little bit but he was trying to breathe,” Mathew told The Washington Newsday in 2020. They allowed him a brief moment to rest, and Laura gave him a quick embrace, before rushing him to the newborn unit and placing him on a ventilator.

“They did practically all of his breathing for him for 24 hours, then they reduced it a little and he began to do more of his own breathing.”

Throughout his early hardships, Casper was a “little fighter,” according to him.

The pair went through a “really terrible evening” on the first day, which Mathew recalls as “extremely scary.” “The summary has come to an end.”