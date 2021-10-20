As some hospitals suspend care for non-COVID patients, Russia receives a work stoppage order.

Hospitals in some places swamped by COVID-19 infections were compelled to cease care for patients without the virus, according to the Associated Press. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a weeklong nonworking break to begin on Oct. 30.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said vaccination levels in such areas were particularly low, and that the hospitals’ need to turn away non-COVID patients was “extremely unfortunate.”

In recent weeks, Russia has set new records for death tolls, with the 1,028 recorded by the government task force on Wednesday marking the highest total of the pandemic. Putin said on Wednesday that he supports a Cabinet plan to start a nonworking period on Oct. 30, adding that the directive may take effect as early as Saturday and extend until Nov. 7, according to the Associated Press.

During a video conversation with key authorities, Putin stated, “Our mission today is to preserve the lives and health of our citizens while minimizing the impact of the hazardous sickness.” “To do so, we must first slow the spread of infection and marshal additional resources from the health-care system, which is already under severe strain.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Daily coronavirus mortality rates in Russia have been rising for weeks and surpassed 1,000 for the first time over the weekend, owing to low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward measures, and the government’s unwillingness to tighten regulations.

A total of 45 million Russians, or 32% of the country’s population of approximately 146 million, are fully vaccinated.

Putin urged Russians to get the injections on Wednesday, saying, “It’s a matter of your life and health, as well as the health of your dear ones.”

“There are only two ways to get through this period: become sick or get vaccinated,” Putin explained. “Why wait for the sickness and its serious effects when you can obtain the vaccine? Please be responsible and take the appropriate precautions to safeguard yourself, your health, and those you care about.” Even among his close pals, the Russian leader, who received the domestic Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, expressed surprise over vaccine apprehension.

“I have no idea what’s going on,” Putin said. This is a condensed version of the information.